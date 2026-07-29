Ex-fiancé of Kelsey Fitzsimmons back to work; officer who shot her also on active duty

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — The ex-fiancé of Kelsey Fitzsimmons is back to work following a personnel investigation, and the North Andover police officer who shot her is also on active duty, according to the town of North Andover.

Justin Aylaian was placed on administrative leave from the North Andover Fire Department in March.

Fitzsimmons, who was shot by a North Andover police officer while being served a restraining order filed by Aylaian at her home in June 2025, was found not guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in March following a four-day bench trial in Lawrence.

Prior to the start of the trial, video surfaced of Aylaian smoking what appeared to be a marijuana pipe or bong behind the house and outside a window months before the shooting.

Aylaian allegedly also broke into her home three days after the shooting on July 3, 2025, along with several other men.

At the time, her defense team asked the North Andover Fire Department to turn over disciplinary records related to her former fiancé’s alleged drug use.

“The Town of North Andover can confirm that Firefighter Aylaian has been cleared to return to work following a personnel investigation conducted by a third-party investigator,” said a spokesperson for the town of North Andover.

“The investigation determined that there was insufficient evidence that Firefighter Aylaian violated any town policies. Since this is a personnel matter, no further information will be provided.”

The town also confirmed that Officer Patrick Noonan, the North Andover officer who shot Fitzsimmons, is on active duty.

Noonan testified during the trial that Fitzsimmons “pulled a gun at my face and pulled the trigger” while he was upstairs with her as she packed belongings for the baby while he was serving the restraining order.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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