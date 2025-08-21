Password confirmed: Red Sox call up outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia, source says

BOSTON — The password has been confirmed! The Sox are reportedly calling up outfielder Jhostynxon “the password” Garcia to the big leagues.

According to a source from MLB.com, the Sox’s number 3 prospect and MLB’s 77 overall is being sent up to the lineup for their upcoming series in the Bronx against the Yankees.

Alongside Garcia’s reported call-up, the Sox have made a few roster moves, including recalling infielder David Hamilton from Triple-A Worcester, designating Abraham Toro for assignment, and recalling right-hand pitcher Richard Fitts from Worcester.

Additionally, outfielder Wilyer Abreu will be placed on the IL after suffering a calf injury.

Garcia, a 22-year-old outfielder signed out of Venezuela in 2019, has been impressive in Triple-A with 17 home runs, 56 RBIs, and a .931 OPS over 66 games.

Garcia’s brother, Johanfran, is also a prospect for the Red Sox, ranked 28th in the farm system. Funnily enough, his nickname is “the username.”

Garcia and the Sox get set for tonight’s matchup against the Yankees, where you can watch on Boston 25.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

