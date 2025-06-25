Passenger who died in Beverly plane crash identified by authorities

BEVERLY, Mass. — Authorities released the name of a second person who died in a plane crash near a North Shore airport last week.

28-year-old Joseph Puciloski of Malden was a passenger aboard a a single-engine airplane flown by 30-year-old Geoffrey Andrews of Melrose, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

For reasons still under investigation, the plane crashed on Sam Fonzo Drive near Beverly airport on June 19 around 9 a.m.

Both Andrews and Puciloski died in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit are all investigating what happened.

Andrew’s family said he loved his career and immersed himself in the world of aerospace engineering and dreamed of someday having the opportunity to become an astronaut.

“Geoffrey loved flying, even moonlighting as a ferry pilot to build hours and experience as a graduate student, the statement said. “He flew aerobatics for several years, volunteered as a glider pilot, and was working toward his CFI to be able to teach others about the joy of flight.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to support his wife, Gentry, who is pregnant with their first child.

