2nd person aboard plane that crashed in Beverly has died, DA says

BEVERLY, Mass. — The second person aboard a small plane that crashed near a North Shore airport last week has died.

The passenger of the Mooney M20 aircraft died days after the small plane crashed on Sam Fonzo Drive in Beverly Thursday morning, the Essex County DA’s office said Monday.

The passenger’s name has not been released.

The plane crashed only a short distance from Beverly Regional Airport around 9:00 last Thursday morning.

The pilot, 30-year-old Geoffrey Andrews, was also killed in the crash.

Geoffrey’s family said he loved his career and immersed himself in the world of aerospace engineering and dreamed of someday having the opportunity to become an astronaut.

“Geoffrey loved flying, even moonlighting as a ferry pilot to build hours and experience as a graduate student, the statement said. “He flew aerobatics for several years, volunteered as a glider pilot, and was working toward his CFI to be able to teach others about the joy of flight.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to support his wife, Gentry, who is pregnant with their first child.

