Summer-like feel this week!

WARM START TO THE WEEK

Clouds and fog will hang around overnight, but no longer than Monday morning! As we shake off the gray weather, we can look forward to significant improvement. Expect a sunny Monday afternoon and temperatures returning to the 70s across inland areas. A sea breeze will keep highs in the 60s on the coast, but the sun will still feel nice.

HEAT TURNS UP ON TUESDAY

Monday will be just a precursor to true summer weather ahead in the middle of the week. Temperatures on Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 80s inland and a stray 90 degree reading is not out of the question! Coastal areas will remain closer to 80, and even as cool as mid 60s on the Cape. However, it’s not just the temperature that will be rising, you’ll also notice a touch of humidity. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day this week with the Merrimack Valley and Connecticut River Valley expected to reach the low 90s! Boston is expected to peak in the upper 80s and coastlines generally in the mid 80s. Once again however, the Cape will enjoy more mild temps in the low 70s.

STORM CHANCE ON THURSDAY

Thursday will be another warm one with temperatures reaching the 80s across most of the region. However, we will need to watch the potential for storms later in the day as a front rolls through. As of now, all the ingredients necessary to support strong to severe storms are present. The question that remains is, how many storms actually pop up and what is their exact timing. At this point, it would be wise to prepare for a low severe weather threat, but understand the details are still to be ironed out.

Comfortably warm and sunny weather will follow Thursday either way!

