Migrant families moved out of Boston rec center as overflow site transitions back to public use

BOSTON — Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey said a temporary migrant shelter in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood is expected to transition back to public use at the end of the month.

The Malnea A. Cass Recreational Complex, a state-owned facility with sports courts and a pool for community members, has been closed for several months to be an overflow site for homeless families and migrants.

According to Healey’s office, on May 31, the shelter will shut down and the complex will be prepared to open back up to the public by mid-June.

“Operations for the Cass Center are transferring back to DCR, in time for the pool to open on June 22 for the summer season, and work to begin on these improvements,” said Healey’s office.

Before it reopens to the public the facility will upgrade its flooring, equipment, new tree plantings, and repairs to the roof with new solar panels to be added.

“The upgrades will allow Cass to provide improved services as a community center in addition to recreation and athletic programming,” added Healey’s office.

According to Healey’s office, all families have been moved out of the Cass Center to more stable housing options at safety-net sites in Lexington and Chelsea. A safety-net site in Norfolk has yet to open.

“We are working closely with school districts and families to ensure continuity of education. Per federal law, families will have the choice between staying in their current district or enrolling in their new district,” said Healey’s office.

One resident said the state needs to be more transparent when selecting shelters.

“You could have let the people around here know that that’s what you were going to do before you did it,” said Craig Robinson, of Roxbury.

Robinson was born and raised in Roxbury and thinks the community needs to be more welcoming.

“Everybody should be welcome right this America, let’s make space for people and embrace that’s what the community is about it says community center,” said Robinson

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

