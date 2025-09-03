Parts of Green line service suspended for nine days

BOSTON — Parts of the Green Line will be suspended for the next week, beginning today.

The Green Line D Branch Service between Riverside and Kenmore will be closed from September 3 to 11.

The MBTA will continue work to install Green Line Train Protection System (GLTPS) infrastructure.

The project is meant to add an extra level of safety, vehicle and wayside equipment that provides alerts, controls speeds, and prevents train-on-train collisions will be installed.

The MBTA will also continue to rebuild the D Branch and ensure that additional sections of track are improved to the same state of good repair standards that support reliable and robust service.

Service changes and alternate travel options are below:

Free and accessible Express and Local shuttle bus services will replace trains between Riverside and Kenmore.

Express Shuttle: Shuttle buses will operate directly between Riverside, Woodland, Waban, Eliot, Newton Highlands, and Copley.

Local Shuttle: Shuttle buses will make all stops between Riverside and Kenmore except Beaconsfield.

There will be no shuttle service at Beaconsfield. Riders are encouraged to travel instead to Dean Road on the C Branch, which is less than a quarter mile away (or about a four-minute walk).

Riders may change between each shuttle bus option at Newton Highlands.

Riders who typically board or disembark at Reservoir are encouraged to instead consider traveling to Cleveland Circle on the C Branch, which is less than a tenth of a mile away (or a two-minute walk).

Riders using shuttle buses should allow ample extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to Government Center from Riverside should allow at least an additional 30 – 45 minutes of travel in addition to their regular commute.

For more information on Green Line closures, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

