BOSTON — Boston commuters got an unexpected treat on their way through Park Street Station Thursday: about a dozen dogs ready to offer some post-workday stress relief.

For one day only, the MBTA transformed Park Street into “Bark Street,” giving commuters a chance to meet different dogs while learning about animals still looking for homes.

“I work at Tufts, so it was a very long one, but seeing all these doggies is very meaningful after a very long one,” said Kat Calderon.

The MBTA partnered with the Animal Rescue League of Boston for the event as the T kicks off celebrations leading up to its 130th anniversary.

0 of 8 Park Street becomes ‘Bark Street’ as dogs take over MBTA station Park Street becomes ‘Bark Street’ as dogs take over MBTA station Park Street becomes ‘Bark Street’ as dogs take over MBTA station Park Street becomes ‘Bark Street’ as dogs take over MBTA station Park Street becomes ‘Bark Street’ as dogs take over MBTA station Park Street becomes ‘Bark Street’ as dogs take over MBTA station Park Street becomes ‘Bark Street’ as dogs take over MBTA station

Park Street was a fitting location as one of the original stations on America’s first subway.

“It’s a great spot. I mean, Bark Street and Park Street worked out really well,” said Andrew Cassidy, the MBTA’s senior director of digital strategy. “Park Street being that original station for the MBTA made a lot of sense, and we knew there was a lot of traffic here.”

Visitors could even pick up a “Barkie Card,” the Animal Rescue League’s canine-inspired take on the MBTA’s CharlieCard.

“Our big hope is, at minimum, a smile, but at most we’re hoping we see some adoptions come from this,” Cassidy said.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston is also hoping the event will encourage more people to volunteer or foster animals.

“Some dogs, you know, don’t do well in the kennel, so we love to get them into foster care to get to know their personalities a little more outside of the kennel,” said Kelsi Walsh of the Animal Rescue League.

But for many of the commuters who stopped by, the dogs provided a welcome break from the workday.

“They’re so cute. I hope we have this event every day, to be honest, because it’s like cuddly dog therapy for me,” Calderon said.

Boston resident Priyam Bhushan said she spotted the event on Instagram Thursday morning and made sure she finished her work in time to attend.

“I actually rushed through my work to get it done ASAP so I could be here in time, and I’m so glad I did,” Bhushan said. “I got here five minutes ago, and I’m drowning in cuteness.”

The MBTA says more special events are planned over the next year as it celebrates its 130th anniversary.

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