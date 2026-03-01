As parents search for summer camps, a local school broadens its offerings

Even though we are almost in spring, the rush to sign up for summer camp is on. There are hundreds of camps to choose from and spots fill up quickly.

The offerings have also widened out from sports, to STEM, and even a local camp that offers college credits to build real-world skills and not just fill summer hours.

The snow is slowly melting and already parents are planning out their child’s summer camp schedule which could include more than just sports.

“We’ve seen over the years that parents are looking for more of a diversified summer to still use sports camps but then to also have some type of academic programs to keep their mind sharp,” said Jim Castrataro, the Director of Summer Programs at New England Innovation Academy.

Jim Castrataro is the director of summer programs at New England innovation academy, or NEIA, in Marlboro. During the summer, NEIA offers a Nike sports camp, a STEM and innovation camp, and even an intensive summer study program in collaboration with Babson College where kids can earn college credits.

“We’re just trying to make sure that we are developing the next entrepreneurs and innovators through our different programs that are here,” said Castrataro.

“If I never came here, I would never like find my like love for like business and entrepreneurship,” said Diya Kapalli, a NEIA student.

Diya Kapalli’s family came across NEIA’s STEM camp after searching for a robotics program. While she admits she was a little nervous at first, she ended up loving the camp.

“I didn’t feel like I was going to school whatsoever,” said Kapalli.

“It was really fun for me. Like you can really get something out of it and also have a fun time at the same time.”

And that’s the challenge for STEM-related summer camps—how to draw interest during a time when kids are on a break from school.

“This isn’t just about sitting in a classroom when the nice weather is happening, right? ' said Anna Schonwald, a teacher at NEIA.

“This is about balancing the exploratory and deep learning with a lot of movement.”

Anna Schonwald develops the summer programs at NEIA, which can be anything from business, engineering and design to AI-focused. Her goal is to make sure the campers not only have fun, but to also figure out what they are really interested in.

“When you take an active role in your learning, suddenly you can find your own path and you can build things for yourself in a way that sort of that passive looking at Tiktok or playing video games doesn’t work in the same way,” said Schonwald.

For Diya, the camp helped her discover her love for business.

“I can definitely build up my college resume with this, and like, it’s really helpful,” said Kapalli.

“Now with AI, with so much thing going on, it definitely will give her a head start for that,” said Srinivas Kapalli, Diya’s father.

The camps is noticing parents are taking advantage of camps that exercise the mind and body over the long summer.

“It will make that transition easier from summer into the school year again,” said Castrataro.

“So we think that a lot of parents are just looking to make sure that kids are doing something other than their phone, screen time.”

There’s been an increase in demand for STEM camps as families are recognizing the math and science skills are critical for many emerging job fields. Many schools and museums are also collaborating to expand offerings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group