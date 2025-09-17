Parents on edge after man allegedly arrested for sexual misconduct near Somerville playground

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Parents in Somerville say it’s surprising and disturbing to learn about a man who was just arrested for several incidents of sexual misconduct near a playground on Marshall Street.

“We see some males like sitting here by themselves sometimes, which I’m always kind of like ‘Why is he here by himself?’ but I’ve never seen one of the guys like approach the kids, so that’s definitely surprising,” said Ross Ruggiero, a father who lives in the area.

Police say they believe the suspect approached both children and adults in an inappropriate and concerning manner in the area of Marshall Street, including near the Marshall Street Playground.

“I would hate to think that that’s, they’re sitting there waiting for their parents to walk away,” said Ruggiero.

“I think it’s just because the school’s at the end, a lot of people come through, the combination of that with just like riffraff,” said Nathan Brilmayer, a neighbor.

The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office identified the suspect in this case as 83-year-old Mario Pereira.

Boston 25 News learned he lives just a few blocks away from the Marshall Street playground.

While an arrest has been made, the Somerville Police Department urges parents and guardians to continue talking with children about safety when approached by strangers:

• Never accept candy, gifts, or rides from someone you do not know.

• Never go into a stranger’s home or car under any circumstances.

• Always walk with friends when possible and stick to familiar routes.

• If approached or made to feel uncomfortable, children should immediately leave the area and tell a trusted adult.

“I think a lot of families come here, so I certainly want us all to feel safe in our neighborhood and feel like we can trust our neighbors, hopefully it’s that combination of looking out for each other and each other’s kids and being extra mindful about who we’re interacting with,” said Monica Warren, a mother who lives nearby.

So far, no word on what charges this suspect will face and when he could be arraigned.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group