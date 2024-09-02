Overturned truck causing significant delays on I-495 in Westford, cleanup expected to take hours

WESTFORD, Mass. — An overturned truck is causing significant traffic delays on I-495 in Westford.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the truck is at Exit 83/Boston Road. All three lanes of traffic are blocked and cars are traveling through the breakdown lane.

Cleanup is anticipated to last several answers, according to state police.

There are major traffic delays on both dies of i-495.

Boston 25 has reached out to MassDOT for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group