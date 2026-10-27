Overturned trash truck blocks lanes on I-95 in Peabody

PEABODY, Mass. — An overturned trash truck is blocking two right lanes on Interstate 95 southbound in Peabody.

The crash happened near Exit 63.

Video from the scene shows the trash truck overturned and debris scattered across the other side of the guardrail.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Massachusetts State Police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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