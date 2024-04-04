Overnight fire destroys home in Rye, N.H.

RYE, N.H. — Firefighters battled a raging fire overnight at a home in Rye, fire officials said.

Crews responded a home at 1585 Ocean Boulevard after an emergency call reporting the house fire at 9:02 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

When firefighters arrived, they found the house on fire, with winds sweeping flames across the home, officials said.

Crews evacuated a neighboring house as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

Eight local fire departments responded to assist Rye firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

