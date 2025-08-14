Overnight closure of I-93 Tip O’Neill Tunnel southbound planned

BOSTON — MassDOT plans to briefly close the I-93 Tip O’Neill Tunnel southbound to all traffic for maintenance projects next week.

The closure will happen on Tuesday, Aug. 19, at 11 p.m. The tunnel will reopen to traffic at 5 a.m. the following morning.

The closure will begin on I-93 southbound at exit 20 (Sullivan Square).

Additional points closed will include access from Route 1 (Tobin Bridge) southbound to I-93 southbound, access from Storrow Drive to I-93 southbound, and all other tunnel on-ramps.

Access to I-93 southbound will be maintained from Albany Street.

“This closure is necessary for crews to safely conduct multiple maintenance activities,” officials said in a statement Thursday.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Follow @MassDOT on X, (formerly known as Twitter), to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

