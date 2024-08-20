‘Our arts continue to inspire’: Worcester area groups get total of $2.9 million in cultural grants

WORCESTER — More than three dozen nonprofit groups in the arts and culture sector will receive a total of $2.9 million in federal grants from the American Rescue Plan Act, Worcester officials said Tuesday.

The city’s Cultural Organization Grant Program aims to help local nonprofits recover from the negative economic impacts of the pandemic, officials said. Applications from eligible organizations were accepted earlier this year.

“The City of Worcester is pleased to provide this support to our community partners in the arts and culture sector,” City Manager Eric Batista said in a statement. “Access to creative expression and cultural offerings improves the health and well-being of our community.”

A 2017 study commissioned by the city and Worcester Cultural Coalition estimated that the arts and culture sector in the City of Worcester stimulates an economic impact of more than $125 million annually, officials said.

“The pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to our arts and culture community in Worcester, leaving lasting scars on the fabric of our creative ecosystem,” Cultural Development Officer Fabian Barracks said in a statement. “These pandemic relief grants are more than just financial support—they will help to heal, rebuild, and sustain the vibrant cultural expressions that define our city. Together, we will emerge stronger, ensuring that our arts continue to inspire and unite us all.”

The list of American Rescue Plan Act grant recipients and the grant amounts are below:

EcoTarium: $125,000

Hanover Theatre: $125,000

Mechanics Hall: $125,000

Worcester Art Museum: $125,000

Mass Symphony Orchestra/Tuckerman Hall: $125,000

Worcester Center for Crafts: $120,000

Pakachoag Music School: $120,000

Technocopia: $120,000

Joy of Music Program: $120,000

Music Worcester: $120,000

Worcester Historical Museum: $120,000

American Antiquarian Society: $110,000

Arts Worcester: $110,000

Creative Hub: $110,000

WCUW Radio: $95,000

Worcester Youth Orchestra: $95,000

Crocodile River Music: $80,000

Worcester Children’s Chorus: $80,000

Worcester Chamber Music Society: $80,000

Preservation Worcester: $80,000

Worcester Youth Center: $60,000

The Village Afrocentric Cultural Center: $60,000

Pride Productions: $60,000

Worcester County Poetry Association: $60,000

Worcester Caribbean Am. Carnival Assoc.: $40,000

Salisbury Singers: $40,000

Guardians of Tradition: $40,000

Worcester Community Light Opera Co.: $40,000

Centro: $40,000

Jubilee Career Center for Performing Arts: $40,000

Southeast Asian Coalition: $40,000

Edward Street Child Services: $40,000

Boys and Girls Club: $30,000

OurStory Edutainment: $20,000

Liberian Association of Worcester: $20,000

Studio Theatre Worcester: $20,000

African Community Cultural Center: $20,000

4th Wall Stage Company: $20,000

Mass Audubon – Broad Meadow Brook: $20,000

Master Singers of Worcester: $20,000

Clemente Course Worcester: $20,000

Latino History Project: $15,000

