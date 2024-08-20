‘Our arts continue to inspire’: Worcester area groups get total of $2.9 million in cultural grants

WORCESTER — More than three dozen nonprofit groups in the arts and culture sector will receive a total of $2.9 million in federal grants from the American Rescue Plan Act, Worcester officials said Tuesday.
The city’s Cultural Organization Grant Program aims to help local nonprofits recover from the negative economic impacts of the pandemic, officials said. Applications from eligible organizations were accepted earlier this year.
“The City of Worcester is pleased to provide this support to our community partners in the arts and culture sector,” City Manager Eric Batista said in a statement. “Access to creative expression and cultural offerings improves the health and well-being of our community.”
A 2017 study commissioned by the city and Worcester Cultural Coalition estimated that the arts and culture sector in the City of Worcester stimulates an economic impact of more than $125 million annually, officials said.
“The pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to our arts and culture community in Worcester, leaving lasting scars on the fabric of our creative ecosystem,” Cultural Development Officer Fabian Barracks said in a statement. “These pandemic relief grants are more than just financial support—they will help to heal, rebuild, and sustain the vibrant cultural expressions that define our city. Together, we will emerge stronger, ensuring that our arts continue to inspire and unite us all.”
The list of American Rescue Plan Act grant recipients and the grant amounts are below:
EcoTarium: $125,000
Hanover Theatre: $125,000
Mechanics Hall: $125,000
Worcester Art Museum: $125,000
Mass Symphony Orchestra/Tuckerman Hall: $125,000
Worcester Center for Crafts: $120,000
Pakachoag Music School: $120,000
Technocopia: $120,000
Joy of Music Program: $120,000
Music Worcester: $120,000
Worcester Historical Museum: $120,000
American Antiquarian Society: $110,000
Arts Worcester: $110,000
Creative Hub: $110,000
WCUW Radio: $95,000
Worcester Youth Orchestra: $95,000
Crocodile River Music: $80,000
Worcester Children’s Chorus: $80,000
Worcester Chamber Music Society: $80,000
Preservation Worcester: $80,000
Worcester Youth Center: $60,000
The Village Afrocentric Cultural Center: $60,000
Pride Productions: $60,000
Worcester County Poetry Association: $60,000
Worcester Caribbean Am. Carnival Assoc.: $40,000
Salisbury Singers: $40,000
Guardians of Tradition: $40,000
Worcester Community Light Opera Co.: $40,000
Centro: $40,000
Jubilee Career Center for Performing Arts: $40,000
Southeast Asian Coalition: $40,000
Edward Street Child Services: $40,000
Boys and Girls Club: $30,000
OurStory Edutainment: $20,000
Liberian Association of Worcester: $20,000
Studio Theatre Worcester: $20,000
African Community Cultural Center: $20,000
4th Wall Stage Company: $20,000
Mass Audubon – Broad Meadow Brook: $20,000
Master Singers of Worcester: $20,000
Clemente Course Worcester: $20,000
Latino History Project: $15,000
