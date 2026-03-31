Missing Andover middle school student returns home ‘safe and sound,’ police say

ANDOVER, Mass. — Update (12:03 p.m.): The boy has returned home safe and sound, according to police.

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Police in Andover are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing middle school student.

In a community alert issued late Tuesday morning, the Andover Police Department said it was trying to locate 13-year-old Landon Lech, who attends the Woodhill Middle School on Cross Street.

Lech was last seen leaving his house on High Plain Road around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to the department.

The boy was said to be wearing a black sweatshirt and a blue Nike backpack.

Andover officers and state officials are searching the area, including trails near the school.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Andover police at 978-623-3500.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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