One seriously injured after stabbing near Dorchester MBTA station

DORCHESTER — One person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing near a Dorchester MBTA stop Wednesday afternoon.

Boston police officers responded to the area around the Field Corner T-Stop on Dorchester Avenue just before 3:00 p.m.

The stabbing victim was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for their wounds. The injuries are considered life-threatening, police say.

Boston police say their homicide unit has been called.

Nobody is in custody at this time, Boston police say.

