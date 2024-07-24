One injured after excavator rolls over at construction site at Walpole home

WALPOLE, Mass. — One person had to be flown to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after an excavator rolled over at a construction site at a Walpole home.

Walpole police chief Rich Kelleher told Boston 25 the excavator rollover over behind a home on Townside Lane around 4:00 p.m. and the operator was taken to Norwood Memorial Airport before they were flown to a nearby hospital.

OSHA has been called in to investigate if there were any safety violations.

No further update on the condition of the operator was made available.

Drone video taken at the construction site appears to show the piece of construction equipment had come to rest against a tree in the backyard of the home.

Walpole Excavator rollover

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

