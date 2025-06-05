Local

One seriously injured after crash involving tractor trailer on I-95 in Burlington

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
BURLINGTON, Mass. — The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash that scattered metal panels across I-95 Thursday morning was rushed to the hospital in serious condition, Massachusetts State Police say.

State police responded to a crash between a commercial car and a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Route 3 and Interstate 95 in Burlington around 6:30 a.m.

The driver of the car had to be rushed to Lahey Hospital with serious injuries, state police say.

The crash caused several large metal plates from the tractor-trailer to be scattered across the highway.

Several panels could be seen strewn on both sides of the highway, blocking travel lanes.

Highway workers were able to remove the metal panels by 7:40 a.m.

Several lanes on the highway were closed before reopening shortly after 9 a.m.

State police are still investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

