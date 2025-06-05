Closures in place on busy Mass. highway after metal panels fly off truck, smash car

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Lane closures are in place on a busy Massachusetts highway after metal panels flew off a flatbed truck and struck a vehicle in a crash during the Thursday morning commute.

The panels came loose on Route 128 in Burlington near Route 3 at Exit 50.

Aerial video of the scene showed a vehicle in the left travel lane on the northbound side of the highway with a smashed windshield and heavy front-end damage.

Several panels could be seen strewn on both sides of the highway, blocking travel lanes.

0 of 9 Panels fly off truck on Route 128 in Burlington Panels fly off truck on Route 128 in Burlington Panels fly off truck on Route 128 in Burlington Panels fly off truck on Route 128 in Burlington Panels fly off truck on Route 128 in Burlington Panels fly off truck on Route 128 in Burlington Panels fly off truck on Route 128 in Burlington Panels fly off truck on Route 128 in Burlington

“Temporary lane closures are currently in place on I-95 northbound and southbound,” MassDOT said in an advisory. “Lane closures are in place to allow crews to complete cleanup of debris.”

MassDOT noted that the closures are expected to remain in place through the morning commute and urged drivers to avoid the area.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group