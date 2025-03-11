One seriously injured after being ejected from vehicle in Milton highway crash

MILTON, Mass. — One person was seriously injured after being ejected from their vehicle during a serious crash in Milton Tuesday.

The vehicle was driving on I-93 north around 2:15 p.m. around Mile Marker 11 when the car hit the median barrier, throwing the driver from the vehicle, a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Boston Medical Center.

Their passenger was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries.

