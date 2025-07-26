GLOUCESTER, Mass. — One person was transported to the hospital following a fire at a two-story home in Gloucester.

According to Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith, reports came in around 2:20 p.m. for a fire at a two-story home on Woodrow Avenue near Essex Avenue.

Once on the scene, fire crews from Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 6, Ladder 2, Rescue 1, Rescue 2, and C3 were met with heavy fire and smoke coming from the building.

One person taken to the hospital following two-story house fire in North Shore (Gloucester Fire Department)

Due to the severity of the fire, a two-alarm was struck, prompting mutual aid from neighboring fire departments to respond to the scene.

One person was transported by Beauport Ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. Their condition at this time is unknown.

At this time, the fire is under control, but firefighters continue to battle the flames from the outside with a defensive approach.

