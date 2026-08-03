One person taken to the hospital following serious roll-over crash in Topsfield

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — One person was transported to the hospital Sunday night following a rollover crash in Topsfield.

According to the fire department, the incident occurred in the area of Route One near the Ipswich town line.

One person was taken to the hospital by local EMS to Beverly Hospital for further evaluation.

The fire department asks that residents “use caution” when traveling through or nearby the area.

Police and Department of Transportation crews remain on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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