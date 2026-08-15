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One person seriously injured following car crash in Wellesley

By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff
One person seriously injured following car crash in Wellesley (Wellesley Police Department)
By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff

WELLESLEY, Mass. — One person was seriously injured following a car crash in Wellesley.

According to police, the incident occurred earlier Friday afternoon, when police responded to Rote 9 East at Oak Street to reports of a crash.

Once there, officers found two vehicles involved in a crash. The drivers and sole occupants of both vehicles were taken to the hospital for treatment. One was transported by MedFlight to a Boston hospital with serious injuries, while the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Parts of Route 9 East were closed for a period of time while crews worked the scene, but it has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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