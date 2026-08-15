One person seriously injured following car crash in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, Mass. — One person was seriously injured following a car crash in Wellesley.

According to police, the incident occurred earlier Friday afternoon, when police responded to Rote 9 East at Oak Street to reports of a crash.

Once there, officers found two vehicles involved in a crash. The drivers and sole occupants of both vehicles were taken to the hospital for treatment. One was transported by MedFlight to a Boston hospital with serious injuries, while the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Parts of Route 9 East were closed for a period of time while crews worked the scene, but it has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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