One person medflighted as numerous fire crews battle blaze in Rockland

ROCKLAND, Mass. — One person has been medflighted following a blaze in Rockland.

According to the Rockland Fire Department, the fire, which broke out earlier today at 900 Summer Street, has necessitated mutual aid from neighboring fire departments, including Hanover, Abington, Pembroke, and Hanson, to assist in controlling the situation.

One person was transported by medflight to a local hospital with burn injuries.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, and the condition of the burn victim has not been detailed beyond the request for MedFlight assistance.

There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group