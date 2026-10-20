One person killed in Chicopee apartment building fire

CHICOPEE, Mass. — One person was killed in a fire at a Chicopee apartment building Monday night.

According to the Fire Marshal’s office, crews were called around 7:35 p.m. after an alarm activated at the Edward J. Bury Apartments on Benoit Circle.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building.

Firefighters entered the building to battle the flames and search for occupants.

Crews found one adult dead inside, officials said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

“On behalf of the Chicopee Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the family,” Chicopee Fire Chief Matthew Cross said.

Five other residents of the multi-family building will be temporarily displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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