One person killed, 2 others injured after crash in Rindge, N.H., police say

RINDGE, N.H. — One person was killed and two other people were injured following a crash on Route 119 on Friday night, police said.

Police on Saturday did not release the name of the crash victims pending notification of next of kin.

At approximately 7:31 p.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection of Route 119 and Payson Hill Road for a report of a motor vehicle accident, police said. Initial reports to police were that one vehicle had rolled over and at least one occupant was entrapped.

When first responders arrived, they found two people trapped inside a gray 2021 GMC Sierra, which was on its passenger side and resting against a utility pole on the south side of Route 119, police said. The Sierra had heavy damage to the front passenger and rear passenger side.

First responders extricated both occupants from the Sierra using two Jaws of Life tools. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second occupant was taken by ambulance to UMASS Memorial Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Emergency crews also found a blue 2020 Subaru Legacy in the middle of Route 119, facing southeast, police said. The vehicle had heavy damage to the vehicle’s front end and rear driver’s side. The driver, the sole occupant of the Subaru, was taken by ambulance to UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts with apparent head and facial injuries.

A medical helicopter was called but none were flying due to the weather, police said.

An initial investigation found that the Subaru was traveling southbound on Cathedral Road when the driver of the Subaru failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection of Cathedral Road and Route 119, resulting in a collision with the GMC Sierra, which was traveling west, police said.

No other vehicles were involved. Both vehicles were towed to Cliff’s Auto Body & Repair in Jaffrey.

Assisting Rindge Police and Fire were fire departments in Jaffrey, Winchendon and Ashby; Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance, Peterborough Ambulance, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

Route 119 was closed to through traffic for approximately 4 hours.

The accident remains under investigation by the Rindge Police Department.

Witnesses with any information are asked to contact Officer Nick Lavoie at 603-899-5009 ext. 31 or Police Chief Rachel Malynowski at ext. 15.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

