One person injured in crash in Seabrook, N.H

SEABROOK, N.H. — A UTV operator was injured after a crash in Seabrook, New Hampshire on Friday.

According to New Hampshire State Police, officers responded to a crash on Ocean Boulevard around 4:28 p.m.

Officers say a 2004 Volkswagen Beetle, driven by Georgia P. Gynan, 33, of Hampton, had been traveling south on Ocean Boulevard approaching the intersection with Hooksett Street when she failed to stop at a red light.

The Volkswagen struck a 2013 Kawasaki UTV, owned by the Town of Seabrook, which was being operated by a town parking enforcement employee.

The UTV overturned, and the operator was thrown from the UTV. The operator of the UTV suffered serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

Gynan and an additional passenger were uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Philip Sheehy via email at Philip.J.Sheehy@DOS.NH.GOV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

