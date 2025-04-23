One person hospitalized after shooting in Roxbury, police say

BOSTON — A person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night following a shooting in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.

According to police, officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Dudley Street and Shirley Street around 10:12 p.m. found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Crime scene tape could be seen blocking off part of Dudley Street to make way for investigators.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains active.

The roadway is currently closed to motorists.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group