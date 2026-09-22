One person hospitalized after school bus crash in Dorchester

One person on a school bus went to the hospital after a crash in Dorchester.

Boston police told Boston 25 News that the person is expected to be okay.

The crash happened at the intersection of Morton and Wildwood Street around 4:45 p.m.

Six people were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Boston 25 is working to learn which school it belonged to.

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