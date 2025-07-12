One person facing life-threatening injuries after being struck by motor vehicle in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston police say that a person is facing life-threatening injuries after being struck by a motor vehicle in Dorchester
According to police, around 12:07 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of Charles Street and Dorchester Avenue to reports of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.
Upon arrival, officers met with the driver, who remained on scene.
Police say that the victim was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Additionally, Homicide Detectives and the Fatal Collision Team have also responded to the scene.
An investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
