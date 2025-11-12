One person displaced after blaze at dorm at Framingham State

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — One person was displaced after a blaze at a dorm at Framingham State University.

According to fire officials, around 1 a.m., crews responded to a box alarm at 16 State Street, the Corrinne Towers at Framingham State.

Upon arrival, crews were met by University Police, who reported a fire on the sixth floor of the residence hall.

Firefighters proceeded to the sixth floor, where they found the blaze contained by the activation of the building’s sprinkler system.

Only one student from the affected room was displaced.

“This incident highlights the importance of quick notification, a properly functioning sprinkler system, and keeping the door to the fire room closed,” said Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. “These combined factors played a crucial role in preventing further damage and ensuring everyone’s safety.

There are no injuries to report, and the fire remains under investigation and appears to be accidental.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

