One person dies in fast-moving fire at Taunton home, official says

TAUNTON, Mass. — One person has died following a fast-moving fire at a Taunton home, the fire chief said Thursday.

At approximately 3:34 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to 19 North Walker St. for a report of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing from the home and made a quick, aggressive interior attack with a hose line, Taunton Fire Chief Steven Lavigne said.

While battling the fire, firefighters found an adult occupant of the home inside, Lavigne said. The adult, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters knocked down the fire within about 10 minutes.

Taunton Engines 5, 1, 3 and 4, Ladder 2, and Car 2 responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Taunton Police and Fire, State Police assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, and the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

