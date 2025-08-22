One person dead, another seriously injured following crash in Milton, NH

MILTON, NH — A Portsmouth man has died, and a West Ossipee man is seriously injured following a serious crash on Route 16 in Milton, NH.

According to the New Hampshire State Police, Troopers were dispatched to the vicinity of mile marker 32.4 for reports of a crash.

Once on the scene, Troopers observed a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta and a 2024 Nissan Kicks, both heavily damaged, in opposite lanes. State Police said that just three minutes prior, dispatch recieved a report of a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lane near mile marker 32 in Milton.

According to an initial investigation, troopers determined that 77-year-old Edward Correia of Portsmouth was driving the Volkswagen northbound in the southbound lane when he collided with the southbound Nissan, driven by 67-year-old Jeremiah Coleman of West Ossipee.

“This section of highway has no physical barriers separating the opposing lanes,” State Police said, “and the cause for Correia’s traveling to the left of the centerlines remains under investigation.”

At this time, State Police believe that Correia was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coleman was seriously injured with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transferred to a local hospital for treatment.

The road between Exit 17 and 18 on Route 16 was closed for approximately 3 hours as authorities worked the scene.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Trooper Shane McClure at Shane.M.McClure@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

