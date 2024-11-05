One person dead after New Hampshire house fire

One person is dead after a house fire in New Hampshire on Monday.

Firefighters in Raymond responded to a house fire on Hummingbird Lane around 7:30 p.m.

Responding crews found flames and smoke billowing from the side of the single-story home closest to the road.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames and entered to find the homeowner, Lisel Kershaw, 61, deceased.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday determined that the cause of Kershaw’s death was smoke inhalation, and the manner of death was accidental.

“State Fire Marshal Toomey would like to remind everyone of the importance of having working smoke alarms in their homes,” the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s office said in a statement. “In the event of an alarm activation or visible smoke or fire, residents should immediately exit their homes and call 9-1-1.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

