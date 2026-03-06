One person dead after fire at mobile home in New Hampshire

MADBURY, N.H. — One person has died following a fire at a mobile home in New Hampshire, the state fire marshal said Friday.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said in a statement.

At 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Madbury firefighters responded to Bunker Lane after multiple 911 calls reporting a home on fire.

When first responders arrived, they found a single-family home actively on fire and learned that the sole occupant was missing, Toomey said.

Firefighters worked for several hours to extinguish the fire.

Due to a roof collapse, crews were initially unable to access all areas of the home.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a man dead inside the home, Toomey said.

Investigators with the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene and are leading the investigation into the origin and cause of the fire.

“All aspects of the fire remain under investigation. The fire is not currently considered suspicious,” Toomey said in his statement.

Madbury Police and Fire, New Hampshire State Police, and Durham Fire assisted at the scene.

Additional mutual aid and station coverage assistance were provided by firefighters from the communities of Barrington, Newington, Rochester, Lee, Dover, Nottingham, Epping, as well as by members of McGregor Memorial EMS.

No first responders were injured.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group