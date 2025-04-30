One person in custody following armed robbery in East Boston, police say

BOSTON — One person is in custody following an armed robbery in East Boston on Wednesday morning.

According to police, around 8:22 a.m., officers responded to the area of 67 Bennington Street for a report of an Armed Robbery.

One person is in custody, police say.

Additional information was not immediately available, and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group