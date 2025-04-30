Local

One person in custody following armed robbery in East Boston, police say

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
One person in custody following armed robbery in East Boston, police say One person in custody following armed robbery in East Boston, police say
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — One person is in custody following an armed robbery in East Boston on Wednesday morning.

According to police, around 8:22 a.m., officers responded to the area of 67 Bennington Street for a report of an Armed Robbery.

One person is in custody, police say.

Additional information was not immediately available, and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read