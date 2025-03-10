One man arrested, another suffering serious injuries after being shot in the back in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Mass. — The Randolph Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection to a shooting earlier on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2:30 P.M. when officers were dispatched to the area od 96 North Main Street to reports of a person who was shot.

Upon arrival, police found a 22-year-old Randolph man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim was treated on the scene by the Randolph Fire Department and transported with serious injuries.

While providing medical services to the victim, an additional crew of officers located the 24-year-old suspect from Brockton a short distance away, near 51 Warren Street. He was taken into custody.

Officers were able to locate two 9 mm handguns, with one round being shot at the scene of the crime.

Randolph Police detectives, along with the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Unit, processed the scene. The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit assisted in the investigation with a ballistics K-9.

“This was a swift and coordinated response by our officers, which led to the immediate arrest of an armed suspect,” said Randolph Police Chief Marag. “I want to thank our law enforcement partners for their assistance and commend our officers for their quick actions in ensuring public safety.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Randolph Police Department Bureau of Criminal Investigations at (781) 963-1212 ext. 153.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

