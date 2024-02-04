One killed in shooting on I-95 in Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on a major Massachusetts highway Saturday night.

Massachusetts State Police Troopers responded to I-95 southbound in Foxboro for a reported shooting shortly after 10:00 p.m., state police say.

A preliminary investigation suggests two vehicles were traveling southbound when shots were fired, state police say.

One of the vehicles then came to a stop, where police found the male driver suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The right two lanes of I-95 were closed around mile marker 15.6 in Foxboro, near Mechanic Street, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation posted on social media around 10:35 p.m.

Police Activity in #Foxborough on I-95 SB at MM-15.6. The two right lanes are closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 4, 2024

Several tow trucks and police cruisers were at the scene around 11:00 p.m. as traffic crept by in the rightmost lane.

Troopers from the State Police Detective Unit for Norfolk County and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

