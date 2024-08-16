One killed in head-on crash between moped and Jeep on Martha’s Vineyard

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. — A Florida woman was killed in a crash between a moped and a Jeep on Martha’s Vineyard Thursday, Massachusetts State Police say.

Julia Harris, 41, of Fort Lauderdale and her passenger, a 40-year-old woman from Boston, were riding the moped on Seaview Ave shortly before noon when Harris apparently lost control of the vehicle and swerved into the Jeep traveling in the opposite direction.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. Her passenger was flown to a Boston-area hospital and is in stable condition.

The Jeep’s driver, a 41-year-old woman from Newark, New Jersey, was not injured. One of the four other women in the car also suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed for several hours and into Thursday night while police investigated.

“The exact cause and circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by members of State Police-Oak Bluffs, Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, and Crime Scene Services,” State Police say. “No further information is available at this time.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group