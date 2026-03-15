One injured after car crashes into building in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — One person was injured after a car crashed into a building in Brockton on Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 288 North Main Street near Prospect Street.

One person was injured, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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