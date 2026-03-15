One injured after car crashes into building in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — One person was injured after a car crashed into a building in Brockton on Sunday afternoon.
It happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 288 North Main Street near Prospect Street.
One person was injured, according to police.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group