One hospitalized after stabbing on Soldiers Field Road in Boston

BOSTON — One person was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing on Soldiers Field Road in Boston Thursday night.

Boston police responded to the stabbing shortly after 5:00 p.m., a department spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

The stabbing victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police were not able to give an initial update on the victim’s injuries.

No arrests have been announced.

Boston police say Massachusetts State Police will be the lead investigator on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group