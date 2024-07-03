Local

One hospitalized after shooting in Roxbury

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Roxbury on Tuesday night.

According to police, around 10:25 p.m. officers responded to a Shot Spotter Activation at the intersection of Juniper St. and Cedar St.

The Shot Spotter was then upgraded to a person shot at Washington St. and Cedar St. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital and his condition is unknown.

Detectives responded and located ballistic evidence, no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

