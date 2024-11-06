One hospitalized after fire on Nantucket

NANTUCKET, Mass. — One person was hospitalized after a fire on Nantucket.

The State Fire Marshall’s office says they are assisting Nantucket Fire in investigating a fire at a home on Green Meadow Drive.

One person was transported and their condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Additional information was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

