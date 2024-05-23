One hospitalized after car rolls over during multi-vehicle collision in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision caused their car to roll over in Norwood Thursday.

Norwood police officers and firefighters responded to Washington Street in front of the Coakley Middle School around 10:15 a.m. for the wreck.

One of the two vehicles involved in the collision completely flipped over, leaving the driver trapped inside. Once the Norwood Fire Department was able to extract the driver, they were transported to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Washington Street was closed while emergency crews responded.

“With the upcoming holiday weekend, we’d like to remind everyone to drive safely and always wear your seatbelt,” Norwood police posted on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

