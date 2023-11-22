One firefighter hospitalized after battling morning blaze in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — Firefighters in Chelsea battled a blaze on Broadway in Chelsea on Wednesday morning.

According to Chelsea Fire, calls for a fire came in around 8:15 a.m. Upon arrival firefighters were greeted with heavy conditions and a third alarm was struck.

The building was evacuated and one firefighter from Revere was taken to the hospital for a non-serious injury.

According to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear, sustained winds might of been an issue in containing the fire.

The fire was brought under control around 9:30 a.m., the Fire Chief says.

The ramp off of US-1 NB at the 4th St was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group