One dead, another seriously injured after rollover crash in Duxbury

DUXBURY, Mass. — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a rollover crash in Duxbury.

According to State police, around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers responded to reports of a single-car crash on Route 3 Northbound in Duxbury by Exit 22.

Upon arrival, first responders found one person was dead due to their injuries, and a second was transported to an area hospital and treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene shows a Jeep Wrangler on its side in the grass off the highway.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

