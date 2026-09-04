Stoughton woman sentenced for performing thousands of spa injections with fake products

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A Stoughton woman was sentenced to nearly four years in prison on Wednesday for performing thousands of cosmetic injection procedures using counterfeit Botox and dermal fillers.

Rebecca Fadanelli, 40, was not licensed to perform the injections and falsely represented herself as a nurse.

According to court documents, Fadanelli received more than $1 million in payments from over 900 clients for the procedures.

She owned and operated Skin Beaute Med Spa, with locations in Randolph and South Easton.

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Fadanelli was ordered to serve two years of supervised release after her prison sentence. She will also need to pay restitution and forfeiture of $1,001,562.

In April, Fadanelli pleaded guilty to four counts of importing merchandise contrary to law, two counts of selling or dispensing a counterfeit drug, and two counts of selling or dispensing a counterfeit device.

“This was not a mistake or a one-time lapse in judgment. Rebecca Fadanelli built a business on deception and repeatedly put profit ahead of the health and safety of the people who trusted her,” said United States Attorney Leah B. Foley.

According to court documents, Fadanelli told clients she was using authentic Botox and FDA-approved dermal fillers when she was really using counterfeit versions imported from other countries.

She continued to operate the med spa despite warnings and law enforcement intervention.

On June 28, 2024, during searches at both Skin Beaute locations, products labeled as Botox, Sculptra, Restylane, and Juvéderm that the product manufacturers subsequently identified as counterfeit were recovered.

Bacteriostatic water, used to dilute Botox, which laboratory testing found contained Methylobacterium, a bacterium that can cause infection, was also found.

Fadanelli continued offering and performing injection procedures until her arrest on Nov. 1, 2024.

Several clients reported adverse health effects, including severe swelling, infection, paralysis, double vision, and hard lumps.

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