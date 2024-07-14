One dead after fiery car crash in Hampton Falls, NH

One person is dead after a fiery crash in New Hampshire early Sunday morning.

State police troopers responded to Exeter Road around 3:40 a.m. for a vehicle on fire, state police said. Police say the engulfed Subaru Impreza sedan had crashed before officers responded.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and determined that the one person inside the vehicle had died.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Police say no one else was involved in the crash and speed appears to be a factor.

Exeter Road was closed for around 4 and a half hours while first responders were at the scene.

State Police asks anyone who has information or who may have witnessed the incident to contact Trooper Patrick Vetter at Patrick.R.Vetter@dos.nh.gov, or State Police Dispatch at 603-223-4381.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

