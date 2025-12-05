One dead after early morning car accident in East Boston

EAST BOSTON — One person is dead after an early morning car crash in East Boston on Friday.

When officers responded to the reported accident near 467 Chelsea Street around 2:18 a.m., members of Boston EMS were already rendering medical aid to the victim, a police spokesperson told Boston 25.

The crash victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Fatal Accident Reconstruction Team and Homicide Detectives responded to the scene to investigate.

Boston police are investigating the crash.

